EUTELSAT COMMUN/S’s (ETCMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get EUTELSAT COMMUN/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.