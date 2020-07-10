Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.