Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Meritor Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meritor in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $18.22 on Friday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meritor by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meritor by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

