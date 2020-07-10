Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nautilus, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NYSE:NLS opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 46.7% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 275,665 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.