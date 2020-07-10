Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Generation Bio Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

In other Generation Bio news, insider James E. Flynn bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

