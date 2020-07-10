EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00028349 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, QBTC, Bibox and Liqui. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $1.45 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,904,802 coins and its circulating supply is 934,204,790 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, EXX, Liqui, Gate.io, Cryptomate, C2CX, OKEx, Ovis, Koinex, Bit-Z, BCEX, BitMart, Cobinhood, OEX, BtcTrade.im, Bilaxy, Coinone, LBank, GOPAX, Bibox, Kraken, Tidex, ZB.COM, WazirX, ChaoEX, Upbit, IDAX, Cryptopia, BigONE, Kucoin, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Coindeal, DOBI trade, CPDAX, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, Vebitcoin, BitFlip, COSS, Exmo, Coinbe, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Exrates, ABCC, TOPBTC, YoBit, Rfinex, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Huobi, Neraex, DragonEX, Zebpay, Hotbit, Coinrail, Livecoin, Binance, DigiFinex, Tidebit, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Kuna, CoinEx and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

