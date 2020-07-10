Enzo Biochem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 692% compared to the average volume of 400 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.02 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.