Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 247,202 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 247,202 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $917,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day moving average of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

