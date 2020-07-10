Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $77.14 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $77,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Target by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Target by 10.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 68,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Target by 24.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.