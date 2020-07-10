Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $77,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

