Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,788 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $83,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in SAP by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $155.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.