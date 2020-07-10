Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%.

ESGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

