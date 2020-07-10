Enrique T. Salem Sells 49,245 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.49, for a total value of $9,232,945.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enrique T. Salem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Docusign alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.