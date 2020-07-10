Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.45.

Shares of EDV opened at C$34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.65. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$36.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$362.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,987,248.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,915,860.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

