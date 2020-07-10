Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Update

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 197,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.21. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

