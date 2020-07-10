Encompass Health Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,337,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

