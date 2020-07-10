Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

Emcor Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 64.9% annually over the last three years. Emcor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

NYSE EME opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.