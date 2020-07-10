Elysium (ELS) Trading 95.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00480301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 238.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000971 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003435 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003101 BTC.

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

