Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ESBK opened at $10.68 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

