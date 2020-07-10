ELM Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

