Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 738.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 88.98, a current ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

