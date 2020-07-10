Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 646 ($7.95) to GBX 659 ($8.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 660 ($8.12) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 679.82 ($8.37).

LON:ECM opened at GBX 645.50 ($7.94) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 397.30 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 731.20 ($9.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 653.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 621.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 72,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.34), for a total transaction of £490,383.84 ($603,475.07).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

