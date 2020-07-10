Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 490 ($6.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ECM. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 625 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 660 ($8.12) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 679.82 ($8.37).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 645.50 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 397.30 ($4.89) and a one year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 621.97.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £27,954.40 ($34,401.18).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

