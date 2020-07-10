Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.
Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on EIDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.
About Eidos Therapeutics
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.