Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 604,308 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,895,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93,732 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

