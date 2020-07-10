EDC Blockchain [old] Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a market cap of $8.65 million and $189.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,196.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.02587946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00680210 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011049 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (CRYPTO:EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

