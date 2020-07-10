Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

NYSE ECL opened at $197.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

