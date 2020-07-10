E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of E. W. Scripps from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 232,506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.