DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Davy Research from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Davy Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.31)) on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded DS Smith to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.94) price objective (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.12)) on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.24).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($4.90). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.34.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

