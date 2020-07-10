Dragon Option (DRAGON) Trading Up 36.5% This Week

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, ABCC and Hoo. Dragon Option has a market cap of $5,082.85 and $1.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.01974453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00181887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00063977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00115126 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.