Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 46.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $96.91 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

