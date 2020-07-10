Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 292,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

