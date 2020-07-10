Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan Sells 5,000 Shares

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,334 shares in the company, valued at $306,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DOMO opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.16. Domo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 52.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 233,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

