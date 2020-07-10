Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 193,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.