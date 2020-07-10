Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 813,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of D opened at $73.77 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

