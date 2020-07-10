Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $12,198,198.15 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enrique T. Salem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Docusign alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Enrique T. Salem sold 49,245 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.49, for a total transaction of $9,232,945.05.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -181.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.