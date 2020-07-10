Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.56 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.