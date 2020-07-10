DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 86,696 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 441,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 778.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 173,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,246 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

