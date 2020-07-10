DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 48,817 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $438,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,131. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

