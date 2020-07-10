DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.05 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $94,133,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

