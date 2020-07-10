DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.41 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.