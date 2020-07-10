DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,825 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.15 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

