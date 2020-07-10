DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $98.85 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

