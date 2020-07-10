DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

