DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 59,492 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 650,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

