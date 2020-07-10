DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.46. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

