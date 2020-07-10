DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 56,152 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,152 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $16,016,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

