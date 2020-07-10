DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,695 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

IHS Markit stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,712 shares of company stock worth $41,014,581. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

