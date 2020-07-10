DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 11,218 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

