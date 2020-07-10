Distribution Finance Capital Holdings (LON:DFCH) Insider John Baines Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings (LON:DFCH) insider John Baines purchased 75,000 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($32,303.72).

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.07, a current ratio of 42.92 and a quick ratio of 42.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

Distribution Finance Capital Ltd offers additional working capital to product manufacturers, distributors and dealer networks. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom. The company operates as a subsidiary of TruFin plc. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LSE:DFCH) operates independently of TruFin plc as of May 8, 2019.

