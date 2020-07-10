Distribution Finance Capital Holdings (LON:DFCH) Insider John Baines Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings (LON:DFCH) insider John Baines purchased 75,000 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($32,303.72).
Distribution Finance Capital Holdings has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.07, a current ratio of 42.92 and a quick ratio of 42.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.
Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile
