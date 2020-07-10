Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

DCOM opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $404.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

